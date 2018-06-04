Matt Neal optimistic for a strong Oulton Park weekend

Matt Neal of Halfords Yuasa Racing took the first pole position and race victory for the Honda Civic Type R FK8 at Thruxton last time out. With Oulton Park next up on the calendar, a circuit that Neal relishes, more strong results will certainly be high on the agenda.

A dominant lights to flag victory ahead of Team BMW driver Colin Turkington in race one at Thruxton proved once again that the Dynamics squad are able to produce a quick race car. The time set by Matt Neal for pole broke the qualifying lap record set by Matt in 2017.

The victory in race one and podium finish in the second race of the day also saw Matt gain positions in the drivers standings. Heading to Oulton Park sixth in the table, and with seven victories previously at the circuit. Matt is confident of the car performing well at the Cheshire circuit.

“We head to Oulton Park in good spirits and targeting another set of strong results for Halfords Yuasa Racing.”

“I love racing at Oulton Park; I think of it as a Nurburgring with its combination of sweeping curves, sections where we go maximum sixth gear and tricky hairpins and chicanes.

“It requires a lot of commitment but it is a circuit that has treated myself and Honda well in the past, so it is always pleasure to return. As with every event this year this is new territory for the Civic Type R, but we are ready to rise to the challenge and set our sights high.”

Reflecting on the performance of his Civic Type R and his Thruxton weekend, Matt commented, “Thruxton was a wonderful weekend for myself and the entire team, one that showed just how far we have progressed with the Honda Civic Type R since the start of the season.

“Though we know we still have work ahead of us, it is very satisfying to already be scoring wins in a car that is surely only going to become quicker and more consistent as it develops.”