Mortara heads Mercedes 1-2-3 in Second DTM Free Practice at the Norisring

Edoardo Mortara ended DTM Series practice at the Norisring fastest from team-mates Paul di Resta and Lucas Auer.

The Italian ended yesterday’s practice session in second and improved on his pace to take the top spot on the timings.

Mortara left it until the very end to go fastest, doing so after the chequered flag had been waved.

Di Resta set the Friday practice pace and ended the session just eight hundredths off of his team-mate.

The top three was a trio of Mercedes‘ with Auer, who had been the pacesetter for much of the latter half of the session, ending up in third.

A quartet of BMWs made up fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh with championship leader Timo Glock heading the group from home favourite Marco Wittmann, Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus.

Nico Müller was eighth fastest ahead of Audi team-mate and reigning champion René Rast.

The top ten was rounded off by Bruno Spengler.

Second placed man in the championship Gary Paffett could only manage eleventh fastest, just ahead of countryman Jamie Green.

Mercedes DTM returnees Dani Juncadella and Pascal Wehrlein were thirteenth and fourteenth.

Audi’s Loïc Duval was fifteenth ahead of BMW’s Joel Eriksson.

Another duo of team-mates rounded off the timings with Robin Frijns just ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 10.20 local time and will last twenty minutes.

Action from Race 1 gets underway at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Norisring – Free Practice Two