Nico Müller Fastest as BMW’s Woes Continue at the Hungaroring

An Audi 1-2-3 in the final DTM Series practice session at the Hungaroring ended with Nico Müller on top.

Müller continues the strong form that he has shown all weekend, as well as Audi’s resurgence in 2018.

Reigning champion René Rast was second fastest ahead of Jamie Green.

The Mercedes trio Dani Juncadella, yesterday’s race winner Paul di Resta, and yesterday’s second placed man on the podium Lucas Auer completed the top five.

Frenchman Loïc Duval was sixth for Audi, ahead of Mercedes’ Pascal Wehrlein.

The top ten was rounded off by Mike Rockenfeller and Edoardo Mortara.

New championship leader Gary Paffett could only manage eleventh.

The Briton holds a seven point advantage over Timo Glock in the standings after the BMW driver failed to score yesterday.

Audi’s Robin Frijns was twelfth.

BMW’s woes continued. On Saturday they failed to score any points as they struggled in the warmer conditions than their rivals.

Glock was the best placed in thirteenth as they made up the final six positions on the timing sheets.

Canadian Bruno Spengler was fourteenth ahead of Augusto Farfus.

Joel Eriksson, Philipp Eng and Marco Wittmann claimed the final three places.

The second qualifying session of the weekend gets underway at 11.20 local time, with the race starting at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hungaroring – Free Practice 3