Ollie Jackson looking to channel 2017 Croft performance

AmD with Cobra Exhausts driver Ollie Jackson is hoping to build upon a strong Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship weekend last time out at Oulton Park as he heads to Croft, scene of his best finishes in 2017.

Last season, Jackson scored points in all three races and finished in the top ten twice. He even led a race for the first time in his BTCC career. With this in mind, both Ollie and the squad are confident of more strong top ten finishes.

With the car improving race after race, the chance to repeat last season performance is a strong possibility and one that both the driver and Team Principal Shaun Hollamby believe in. As was the case at pre-race at Oulton Park, a strong qualifying will be key towards a good Sunday.

Good running in Cheshire saw Ollie score two points finishes and perform constant battles with title hopefuls in the top ten.

On reflection of the performance so far this year. Shaun commented, “So far this season we’ve shown that the Audi is a strong package, even if the results haven’t always reflected it.

“On the back of a good weekend for both drivers at Oulton Park, we now head for Croft in optimistic mood, particularly when you consider how strong the car was there last year.”

Ollie commented, “Croft is a weekend that I’m really looking forward to. It’s a circuit that really suited the Audi last year and I’m confident that we can put in another strong showing this time around.



“Even though we picked up two top ten finishes last year, there was an element of me having to ‘hang on’ behind the wheel, but we are returning with a much more balanced package that should allow us to push for some good results

“As at Oulton Park, we have to focus on securing a strong result in qualifying to put us in the best possible position for race day. With the pace we are now showing with the Audi, I’m hopeful we can go into the summer break on a high.”