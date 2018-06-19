Pérez issues statement of intent ahead of triple-header

Sergio Pérez says that the Sahara Force India F1 Team have the chance to make up the ground they lost after only scoring ten points in the last two races, all courtesy of his team-mate Esteban Ocon.

The Mexican acknowledged the notable progression made with Force India’s previously troublesome VJM11 chassis and stated that he wants “to turn [their] speed into solid points” in order to prevent Force India from slipping out of the race for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, currently held by the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team.

He sees Formula 1‘s summer triple header in France, Austria and Great Britian – the team’s effective home race – as the perfect chance to boost their points total.

“It was disappointing not to score points in the last two races,” mused Pérez. “We had the speed but I’ve just been unlucky.

“With three races over the next three weeks there should be a chance to make up for the missed opportunities. I want to turn our speed into solid points.

“I think we now have a car that can race for points at most circuits. We’ve made some progress recently and I’ve always said this team is very good at developing a car during the season.”

Pérez excited for Paul Ricard return

Previewing the French Grand Prix, Pérez said he was looking forward to face a “different challenge” at the Circuit Paul Ricard, a venue that the 28-year-old has tested at but never raced. He went on to speculate that Force India have the potential to be competitive this weekend, due to the track’s dependency on good straightline performance.

“There is always something special about going to a new Grand Prix,” Pérez added. “It’s a nice change because it’s a different challenge and you don’t know what to expect.

“I have been to Paul Ricard before for testing back in my F3 and GP2 days, but I’ve never raced there.

“I remember it was a fantastic venue and it’s very wide open with lots of run-off areas. I’ve been watching some videos of the track recently to remind myself of the layout. It’s certainly going to be a quick lap where top speed will be important.

“I think we will be competitive.”

Despite a relatively lacklustre start to his season, Pérez has registered a podium finish in 2018 – a third place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April.