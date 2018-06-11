Quick but luckless Tordoff salvages points at Oulton Park

Once again Team GardX Racing with Motorbase driver Sam Tordoff highlighted the pace of his Ford Focus RS with a fantastic qualifying session in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Oulton Park. However, his Sunday story retained the same nightmare as bad luck meant he didn’t get the results that he and the car deserve.

With a near perfect laptime in qualifying, only Matt Simpson could top the time Tordoff set, therefore the Ford man was to line-up second on the grid for the first race of the day.

Dropping behind Tom Chilton at the start, Sam had a race long duel with former champion Andrew Jordan. On lap eight, the BMW managed to work its way past the soft-tyred Tordoff. Despite the tyres coming back to him, Sam had no response to Jordan and therefore finished the first race just outside of the podium positions in fourth.

With 48kg of success ballast on board for race two, Sam lost places to the much lighter BMW and Honda runners. However, he was still on course for a strong finish and a good haul of points.

Sadly for the GardX Ford, a mechanical failure with the fuel system sparked a fire and the luckless Tordoff had to pull off the circuit in retirement. Another great haul of points gone through no fault of his own.

The disappointment didn’t stop there, the car was deemed unrepairable for the final race of the day therefore Sam had to sit out race three and another possible haul of points.

“I’m not sure what else we can do at the moment” proclaimed an exasperated Tordoff.

“We were super-fast once again. We had a great qualifying result and race 1 went well and I feel sure that we would have been in the mix in races 2 and 3 had we not had the failure that led to the fire.

“It’s just unfortunately yet another unforeseen incident that’s ruined our weekend. It’ something that’s never happened before so I can’t blame the team for something that’s never broken before, but it seems to be happening to me each time.”

Team Principal David Bartrum certainly feels for Sam and his season so far, “Obviously we need to get to the bottom of the incident in race 2 and make sure that doesn’t happen again, but Sam and the team aren’t doing anything wrong they are just getting all the bad luck at the moment.

“Hopefully a bit of Yorkshire charm at Croft will turn the season around.”