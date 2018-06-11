Rosenqvist blames Vergne for Zurich crash

Felix Rosenqvist has said that Jean-Eric Vergne was to blame for the incident that saw him crash into the wall at the Zurich ePrix.

Vergne was fighting his way through the field when he got on the inside of Rosenqvist approaching the tight right-hander at turn one.

Rosenqvist appeared to try and stick with Vergne around the outside, but was run out of road and ended up in the barrier – and although the Mahindra Racing driver got going again he was forced to pit, ending his chances of scoring points.

Speaking after the race Rosenqvist said that Vergne hadn’t accepted that he was trying to let him past.

“Decent starting position but then the incident with JEV [Vergne],” he said. “I didn’t feel like he accepted me letting him past and suddenly I had to take evasive action and he got lucky I guess. That’s about it really.”

Other than the crash however he was pleased with the improved performance of his car, and said that going out in the first qualifying group was what really cost him.

“I think it was a good weekend to start with. The car was very good and felt very balanced and we’ve made a great step forward. As we saw in practice, we got the quickest lap. Being in group one was the Achilles heel today.”

His Mahindra team-mate Nick Heidfeld meanwhile enjoyed a far more productive race, making places early on and then benefiting from several drivers ahead of him being hit with penalties to finish sixth.

After the race Heidfeld commented, “It was an exciting race, especially the start which was a bit crazy. I managed to keep the car in one piece.

“I struggled a bit with the first car but things got better as we went along. We profited from the penalties and scored some good points.”