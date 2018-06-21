Sam Smelt “relatively confident” ahead of first visit to Croft

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship rookie Sam Smelt is looking forward to visiting Croft this weekend for the first time in his racing career.

The AmD with Cobra Exhausts driver scored his first top twenty finish last time out at Oulton Park and having improved race after race so far, more top twenty finishes could well be possible in Yorkshire.

Croft was a good circuit for the Audi S3 Saloon last year with Ollie Jackson taking two top ten finishes. Plus if the team are correct, the car is even better than it was and is still improving. Something that will certainly excite Sam.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Sam said, “I’ve never visited Croft before but despite that, I’m feeling relatively confident going into the weekend.

“The result at Oulton Park was a good boost for me and I’m getting more comfortable in the car every time I go on track, so hopefully I can continue to make progress during the weekend ahead.

“It would be great if I could break into the points in the final meeting before the summer break, although I know that won’t be easy given my lack of experience of the circuit.”

Despite not ever racing at Croft, Sam will prepare accordingly in Saturday practice, “I’m hoping that I can get plenty of laps in during practice to get up to speed and then try to qualify well at a circuit where the Audi should be strong.

“If I can then race inside the top 20 again, we’ll see where we end up.”