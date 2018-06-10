Simpson claims maiden victory at Oulton

Matt Simpson claimed his maiden British Touring Car Championship win with a lights-to-flag victory at Oulton Park.

After securing his first pole in the series on Saturday, the Eurotech driver made a strong start from the front of the grid to pull away from the rest of the field. Despite appearing to have a problem that caused smoke to come from his tyres on a number of occasions, Simpson was untroubled throughout the race and came home just ahead of the tight battle for second.

Tom Chilton, Sam Tordoff and Andrew Jordan enjoyed a race long battle for second. Chilton and Jordan both passed Tordoff off the line, though the Motorbase driver was able to pass back into second on the opening lap.

Running on soft tyres, Tordoff fell back to fourth in the closing stages of the race and Jordan was left to challenge Chilton for second. He couldn’t find a way past the Ford driver and had to settle for third.

Matt Neal held onto fifth ahead of a charging Colin Turkington, who finished sixth after starting from ninth on the grid.

James Cole, Jack Goff, Rob Collard and Rob Austin completed the top 10.

Brett Smith put up a good fight in the first half of the race as Turkington struggled to find a way past the Honda, but he eventually fell behind the BMW driver, with Cole, Goff, Collard and Austin passing not long after.

Tom Oliphant also passed the Honda rookie, but ran wide on the final lap to drop back to P20. Smith finished 11th, ahead of Chris Smiley, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, and Tom Ingram.