Simpson fastest in Oulton FP2

Matt Simpson topped a tight free practice two ahead of British Touring Car Championship qualifying at Oulton Park.

Simpson led a Eurotech-run Honda 1-2, with Brett Smith finishing second. The pair swapped times at the top of the order throughout the session, but Simpson’s 1m25.798s time was enough to put him 0.360s clear at the top of the order.

Rob Austin was third quickest ahead of Colin Turkington, who found improvements late in the session to jump up to fourth.

Andrew Jordan picked up fifth, ahead of Dan Cammish, Tom Chilton and Sam Tordoff.

Jack Goff, who topped the times early in the session, dropped down to ninth, with Matt Neal rounding out the top 10.

After a difficult FP1 for Team HARD, there was more trouble in FP2, but it appeared to be limited to Mike Bushell. Bushell only completed two laps and didn’t set a lap time. His team-mates fared slightly better, with all three making up for the time lost in FP1. Jake Hill in P17 was the best of the trio.