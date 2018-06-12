Singapore ePrix could be set for season five debut

There is increased possibility of Formula E racing in Singapore in the near future.

Delegates from the promoter and organiser, Formula E Holdings, are in discussion with authorities about running a potential event which it is thought could be as early as 2019.

Hence, with a vacant slot on the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E calendar scheduled for the 26th January 2019 could mean that a Singapore E-Prix on the calendar next season upon the dawn of the Gen 2 car.

This will join other races in Asia; which include the 2018 Riyadh E-Prix, 2019 Hong Kong E-Prix, along with another event in China, which is expected to be in either Beijing or Shanghai.

A senior source told e-racing365 : “It is not beyond the realms of possibility that a race could not happen there [in Singapore] in 2019.” Of which, it is still unclear where a potential circuit would run on the Asian city-state.

But if this race went ahead, this would affirm the new globalised strategy employed by CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, for the second generation of Formula E: to reach more acute markets in Asia rather than to rely on European venues for the continued success of the series.

The muted Birmingham E-Prix did not appear on the calendar that was revealed last week, although there is still hope that a race will take place in the future, if not next season. As Agag knows that while it is important that the series reaches venues that are further afield to achieve the series mission of electrification, ensuring that European venues have their place on the calendar is equally valuable.