Tom Boardman looking to score well ahead of summer break

Starting his return with a fourth place finish in the topsy-turvy race two at Brands Hatch, AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver Tom Boardman didn’t score points again in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship until race three at Oulton Park last time out.

With this return to the points, an opportunity to build upon a new-found confidence in a car he feels comfortable in may result in more strong finishes at Croft.

Boardman has seen success at the Yorkshire circuit in the past, scoring a brace of Production Class victories back in 2003 and also a few top ten finishes in 2010 and 2011.

“I’m really looking forward to heading to Croft this weekend and I can’t wait to get back in the car.” Said Tom looking ahead.

“We showed strong pace last time out and I’m feeling more comfortable behind the wheel every time I go out on track.

“We still have a bit of work to do in qualifying but our race pace is getting better and better and it leaves me confident that we can pick up some strong results going into the summer break.

“Croft is a circuit that I enjoy and one where I’ve had some good results in the past, and hopefully I can push for more points this weekend.”