Turkington takes BMW’s first 2018 win

Colin Turkington claimed West Surrey Racing’s first win of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship at Oulton Park.

The BMW driver started fifth but was challenging Tom Chilton for the race lead within a handful of laps. Chilton, who inherited pole after Matt Simpson was forced to withdraw, put up a strong defence but a move up the inside allowed Turkington to take the lead.

Matt Neal soon passed Chilton for second but couldn’t close the gap to Turkington and finished five seconds behind the BMW.

Victory allowed Turkington to jump back into the title fight, taking the championship lead while Adam Morgan and Tom Ingram struggled at the back end of the top 15.

Chilton finished third, ahead of Andrew Jordan and James Cole, who resisted pressure from Rob Collard to hold onto fifth.

Sam Tordoff spent most of the race at the sharp end of the field, but slowed to a stop as a fire appeared under the front end of his car. He was able to get out unharmed, but the incident brought an end to a string of top five results.

Rob Austin spent the closing stages of the race leading a multi-car train as he battled to stay seventh. The Alfa Romeo won the fight, picking up his best finish since Brands Hatch. He finished just ahead of Jack Goff, Ollie Jackson, and Ingram.

Dan Cammish was one of a number of drivers caught out in the chaos at the start of the race. Cammish dropped down the order after running wide on the opening lap. He was able to recover to finish 12th, just behind Morgan.

Tom Oliphant took 13th, with Rory Butcher and Mike Bushell rounding out the points paying positions.