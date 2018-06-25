University of Northampton students mark British Grand Prix with commemorative T-shirts

Graphic Communication undergraduates from the University of Northampton have produced a range of commemorative T-shirts and caps to kick off the British Grand Prix celebrations, ahead of the race on the weekend of 6-8 July.

Each year, the Silverstone International Circuit‘s merchandise team challenges the students to create a stylish design that will be on sale to the general public – courtesy of Silverstone – after the judging process. Approximately 70 designs were entered for this year’s competition.

For 2018, six students have had their various designs chosen to mark the 73rd edition of the British Grand Prix. Silverstone buyer, Vicki Shirley, lauded the work of the students and noted that the suppliers of the merchandise commented on the quality of the winning entries.

“Yet again this year we have been really impressed with the standard of designs we have received from the students,” Shirley said.

“Our garment suppliers have even commented on the calibre of designs.”

Shirley then went on to praise the University of Northampton’s initiative, believing that it helps Silverstone bring through a new era of graphic designers and talent. In 2017, the university stood as one of just 43 universities to be awarded the Gold mark by the government’s Teaching Excellence Framework.

“It is a great opportunity for the students to see their designs used on merchandise,” she added. “But also a great opportunity for Silverstone to harness some fresh local talent.”

You can view and purchase the merchandise on the Silverstone website; with prices for adults starting at around the £20 bracket and £15 for children’s sizes.