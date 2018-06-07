Venturi aiming high for maiden Zurich ePrix

Venturi Formula E are heading to the inaugural Zurich ePrix this weekend with high hopes as the team come off the back of five successive points-scoring finishes.

Having had a difficult start to the season, Venturi have recovered well and currently lie seventh in the team’s championship, and will be aiming high in what will be a historic race weekend for not only Formula E but motorsport as a whole as Switzerland’s hiatus of holding race events comes to an end.

This will also mark Edoardo Mortara’s second home race of the year, with him having a dual Italian-Swiss nationality, and speaking ahead of it he said, “After the Rome E-prix, Zurich is another race close to my heart.

“I hope we will be successful. I want us to do well, especially after a few races that were difficult, certainly, but where we proved we were fast. We need to do well in qualifying, and we’re working hard towards that.”

Meanwhile, after a successful run of races for Maro Engel, including a fourth place finish at the 2018 Qatar Airways Paris ePrix, the German will be determined to continue his strong form this weekend in Zurich. Ahead of the race weekend around the Swiss capital, Engel said: “I’m pleased to be taking part in the event that marks the return of motorsport to Switzerland after a break of more than sixty years.

“Hopefully the circuit will suit us. If it does, we can be more competitive than in Paris, for example, and hopefully get on the podium. Having said that, we can’t underestimate the competition, which is particularly strong in Formula E.”

Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi Formula E Team heads to Zurich optimistic of a good performance for his squad, and is looking forward to the first race in Switzerland in over 60-years, saying that: “As a motorsports fan, I’m delighted that the Swiss have chosen Formula E to return to racing.

“It’s another sign that our category is taking this sport into a new era. It will also be a pleasure to see Edoardo drive in front of his home fans at the wheel of a Venturi.”