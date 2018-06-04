Vergne not taking anything for granted in title run-in

Jean-Eric Vergne says that he’s taking nothing for granted in the title run-in ahead of this weekend’s Zurich ePrix.

The French driver currently holds a forty point lead at the top of the driver’s standings, but despite being on what the French driver describes as the ‘home stretch’ of the 2017-18 championship he says he and his Techeetah team are not letting up.

Vergne said, “This season has flown by, and with only three races left of Season Four we head to Switzerland and the last European leg for the home stretch now.

“Nevertheless, we will approach the Zurich ePrix exactly the same way we’ve approached all the other races this season; sim prep, procedures review and not leaving any stones unturned to find the optimal set up.

“We have worked incredibly hard to get here and we will keep doing so to stay where we are. We will continue in the same fashion for the rest of the season and we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Rookie team-mate Andre Lotterer has not enjoyed the same success as Vergne this year, but says he is looking forward to a race that is new for everyone, as it gives him more of a level playing field.

“Competing on tracks that are new for everyone is an advantage for me as I’m a Formula E rookie this season, so I’m looking forward to getting in the car and giving it all I got,” Lotterer said.

He also said that his focus was now on helping Techeetah secure the team’s championship.

He said, “With only three races left of the season we’re focusing on getting as many points as possible for the team championship.

“We have a lead of 44 points going into Zurich and the goal is to extend that ahead of the final two rounds in New York City.”