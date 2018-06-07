Williams pair excited about Canadian GP challenge

Williams Martini Racing duo Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll are looking to recover from an overly-disappointing Monaco Grand Prix with a strong showing in Canada.

Sirotkin and Stroll finished sixteenth and seventeenth respectively nearly two weeks’ ago; Sirotkin’s otherwise impressive performance was stained by a penalty during the early stages of the race that dropped him down the order. Meanwhile, Stroll struggled with the FW41‘s chronic lack of balance in addition to comfort issues throughout the weekend.

Eager to put the turmoils behind him, Sirotkin – still yet to score a point in 2018 – said that he is awaiting the “tricky” challenges that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve poses; it will be the first time the Russian rookie has raced in Montreal.

“I’ve never driven the circuit in Montreal so I’m looking forward to driving there,” said Sirotkin.

“It’s a very tricky and old school track which I know I will enjoy a lot.

“There’s a good mix of complicated chicanes and braking zones with no room for mistakes, so all the things I like. I’m looking forward to Canada, it’s going to be a good race.”

Home hero Stroll took his first Formula 1 points finish at the race last year and echoed Sirotkin’s excitement – only increased by the addition of a grandstand for his fans.

“I can’t wait to get to Canada as it is my favourite race of the year,” Stroll beamed. “It’s the one I look forward to the most and I am excited to be going back home.

“There is a grandstand for my fans this year and that will be very special. The track is cool and has some character.

“You have to get close to the walls, it’s bumpy, technical and narrow in parts, but overtaking is possible. For me, this is a very exciting race.”

Willimas are hoping that the Mercedes power unit will help counteract the pitfalls of the chassis. In recent weeks, the ailing Grove team have undergone notable personnel changes in the aerodynamic department, with former Scuderia Ferrari man Dirk de Beer leaving his role as head of aerodynamics after just fifteen months.