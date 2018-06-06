Zhou Pleased with ‘Highest Scoring Weekend’ of Formula 3 Career in Hungary

Guan Yu Zhou was happy to leave the Hungaroring with a podium and two other top five results, with the Chinese driver having his highest scoring weekend of his FIA European Formula 3 Championship career to date.

The Prema Theodore Racing racer finished third on the road in race one but inherited second thanks to a time penalty applied to team-mate Ralf Aron for a jump start, with his focus throughout the race to remain within five seconds of the Estonian to ensure he took that second spot on the podium.

“The start of race 1 was very tricky with lots of cars going for the same spots,” said Zhou, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. “In turn 2 I made up the position I had lost in turn 1, then I was pretty much running alone and just focused on keeping the gap within five seconds from Ralf.

“I really enjoyed it, the pace was great and the tyres strong as they have been all weekend.”

Zhou then followed up the podium by placing fourth in race two and fifth in race three to leave Hungary in second place in the championship standings, eighteen points behind Enaam Ahmed, although the Chinese driver was not happy with having clutch issues at the start of both races, something he wants his team to fix ahead of the next round at the Norisring.

“In the end, we scored decent points in both race 2 and 3 but I’m not happy with the starts,” said Zhou. “I had some clutch issues which we need to fix.

“On the positive side, the pace is there and this was my highest scoring weekend in Formula 3.”