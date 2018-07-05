Alonso hoping to use home support to McLaren’s advantage

Fernando Alonso has said that he hopes that the British Grand Prix crowd can help inspire the McLaren F1 Team to another points-scoring finish.

Alonso managed eighth place at the Austrian Grand Prix, collecting his first points since the Spanish Grand Prix, after spending the early stages of the race frustrated in his inability to chase Brendon Hartley for a lowly eighteenth.

The Spaniard believes that McLaren “managed to maximise everything” that was possible in Austria and hopes for more of the same at the Silverstone International Circuit.

“We managed to maximise everything we could in Austria to bring home some points,” said Alonso.

“Although Silverstone is a tough track, I hope we can put together everything we’ve learned and do the same at the British Grand Prix. Hopefully the support from the home crowd will also give us an extra boost to end this trio of back-to-back races.”

The 36-year-old is entering his eighth race in ten weeks, thanks to his exploits in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota Gazoo Racing, but is still anticipating the “hugely exciting challenge” that Silverstone poses for the drivers. He continued to praise the home support for McLaren.

“It’s always special to race at the British Grand Prix,” he added.

“The fans are incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about the sport, and as a McLaren driver we always receive massive support from the British crowd.

“It’s also one of the best tracks of the year, a hugely exciting challenge for the driver, and a great amount of history that has made it one of the classic grands prix on the calendar.

“It has some of the best corners of any circuit in the world, and it’s mega when you get it just right – even more special when you can push lap after lap.”

Alonso is a two-time winner at Silverstone, having taken victories for the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari in 2006 and 2011 respectively. However, his last points finish in Great Britain came in 2015 with tenth place and if he is to maintain or build upon his eighth place in the Drivers’ Championship, a positive weekend is needed.

McLaren fell to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship courtesy of the Haas F1 Team‘s double top-five finish in Austria. This week the team has announced numerous key changes at the top end of their organisational structure, with Eric Boullier leaving his post as Racing Director yesterday, in a bid to return to competitiveness.