Andretti Formula E Team in good spirits for New York City season finale

MS&AD Andretti Formula E Team head to the 2018 Qatar Airways New York E-Prix in positive spirits for the double-header season finale to end the fourth season of the series.

The race at the Brooklyn Street Circuit is the home event for Andretti with BMW works driver Antonio Felix Da Costa and Stephane Sarrazin once again at the wheel of the Andretti ATEC-003.

And both drivers are in good spirits heading to New York City this weekend, with da Costa saying, “I’m really happy to come back to New York. It’s one of the highlights of the season and probably one of the coolest events we have all year.

“It’s also a home race for MS&AD Andretti Formula E so it’s very good to race on Andretti’s home soil. I think everyone wants to get a good result.

“It’s been a long season, lot’s of hard work, and it would be nice to finish in the points on both days to reward everyone on the team. It will be great to have Michael Andretti there as well and have his support. I’m really looking forward to one last event in Season Four and getting out there to score some points.”

Sarrazin will be heading to New York City for just his third race weekend for Andretti saying: “I am very excited to be back in New York City. Last year, I was able to get a podium here and finished third.

“I like this track, it’s narrow and twisty. Many things can happen here. This track should also be better for us and fit our cars well. I will give my best to to score points for the MS&AD Andretti Formula E team.”