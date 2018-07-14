Aron Secures Comfortable Race Two Win Despite Early Ticktum Touch

Ralf Aron secured his second win of the day at Zandvoort after again getting the better of the pole sitter, this time finding a way ahead of Daniel Ticktum into turn one on the opening lap.

Having jumped Prema Theodore Racing team-mate Guan Yu Zhou into Tarzanbocht in the opening race of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship weekend earlier in the day, Aron was at it again in the second race, although unlike in race one it was not a completely clean move.

Aron managed to get the jump on Ticktum and was alongside the Motopark driver when he edged the Briton towards the outside of the track. However, on the other side of Ticktum was Prema’s Mick Schumacher, who had got an even better start, and the trio banged wheels, leaving the German stuck in the gravel trap with a broken suspension.

Behind the leaders, Jehan Daruvala and Enaam Ahmed also collided at the same turn, Ahmed retiring on the spot and Daruvala heading to the pit lane for repairs, while at turn three, another collision ended the race of Ben Hingeley and Ameya Vaidyanathan, with the chaotic opening lap needing the safety car to be deployed to be able to clear up the stricken cars.

Aron judged the restart well and edged away from Ticktum, but it wasn’t long before second place changed hands, with Marcus Armstrong making a great move on Ticktum at Tarzanbocht, going initially around the outside of him before cutting back on the inside at the exit of the turn.

Ticktum put a couple of wheels onto the dust as he watched Armstrong go by, which in turn allowed Zhou to also jump the Red Bull Junior into third at Gerlachbocht, with Prema Theodore Racing then running 1-2-3 until the chequered flag for their second podium lock-out of the day.

With five laps to go, Ticktum’s afternoon got even worse when he locked up at the chicane and allowed Hitech Bullfrog GP’s Alex Palou into fourth, while Ferdinand Habsburg secured fifth for Carlin after sweeping around Ticktum at Tarzanbocht.

Robert Shwartzman finished seventh for Prema, holding off the challenge of Jüri Vips of Motopark, while Fabio Scherer and Marino Sato completed the points for Motopark, just ahead of stablemate Jonathan Aberdein.

The result of race two means Armstrong remains on top of the standings, 4.5 points ahead of the revitalised Aron, with Ticktum now down in third, thirteen points behind. The final race takes place on Sunday with Ticktum on pole position.

Zandvoort Race 2 Result