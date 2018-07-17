Aston Martin Could be Set for DTM Move

Aston Martin could be poised to join the DTM Series field from 2020.

At the end of the year, Mercedes will leave the championship to focus on the Formula E championship leaving an entry open for another manufacturer.

R-Motorsport who operates an Aston Martin team in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup is rumoured to be weighing up joining the series.

According to paddock sources, the project would receive the backing of Red Bull and that HWA which will have spare capacity when Mercedes depart would build the cars.

It is believed that the team would be run by Arden with the CEO being Garry Horner – father of Christian Horner – with the team having a long history of running Red Bull junior drivers.

Former Toro Rosso star Sebastien Buemi, their current racer Brendon Hartley as well as current Aston factory pilots Nicki Thiim and Maxime Martin – the latter of whom has vast DTM experience with BMW – have been linked with the programme.

Speculation suggests that the cars could be powered by the Honda unit used in the Super GT series, which will have identical engine rules to the DTM from 2020 due to the Class One regulations.

R-Motorsport team principal Florian Kamelger told Motorsport.com: “We are a motorsport brand that’s growing fast and are certainly looking at different series as we search for new opportunities.

“The DTM certainly would be of interest. There is certainly potential, but nothing is concrete.”

Audi and BMW’s long-term future in the DTM is believed to be more secure if a third manufacturer commits to the series in 2020.

Other manufacturers who have been linked with the DTM include Maserati and Lexus.