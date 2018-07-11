Bird ‘ready for the challenge’ of title decider

British racer Sam Bird and his DS Virgin Racing Team are ‘ready for the challenge’ as they head to the season finale in New York City this weekend.

The final round of the 2017-18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship takes place this weekend at the Brooklyn Street Circuit where Bird is 23-points behind championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne, with Vergne and Bird being the only drivers left in title contention. With the New York double-header still to play out, a total of 58 points is still up for grabs and with Bird winning both races at the Brooklyn Street Circuit last year, everything is still to play for.

Meanwhile, DS Virgin Racing will be hoping to secure a good constructors championship position where they currently lie third and will be counting on every point Bird and his British team-mate Alex Lynn can amass in New York City. New York was also where Alex Lynn made his Formula E debut last year and claimed pole position on debut, so will be looking forward to heading back to New York and will hope to enjoy similar success this year.

This year the race will take place on a slightly modified version on the Brooklyn Street Circuit with an increased race distance, which will make Saturday’s race the longest of the season. This weekend will also mark the last competitive appearance of the first generation Formula E car to mark the end of the fourth season of the series.

Ahead of the weekend, Sam Bird said regarding his chances of success in New York that: “For sure, we’re ready for the challenge and will be giving it everything we’ve got. It’s going to be tough with the new layout and extended lap count but the whole team has been working flat out – as they have done all season – to prepare for this weekend. We never expected to be in this position at the start of the season, but we’re here and we’re going to do the very best job we can.”

His team-mate Alex Lynn meanwhile said: “It’s great to be returning to New York where I made my Formula E debut; it’s an amazing location for a race. As a team, there’s a lot at stake so we’ve been working hard in the simulator and back at our Silverstone base to ensure we’re ready. I know I can deliver strong results myself to help benefit the team and, of course, support Sam.”

DS Virgin Racing’s Managing Director, Sylvain Filippi said: “Since the last race, the preparation from everyone has been intense as we know what we’re playing for. Last year was the perfect weekend for the team, both on and off the track, but we know this year the challenge is even greater due to the strength of our competitors. Nevertheless, I know every single team member will do the very best job they can.”