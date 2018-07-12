BMW and Audi to put on DTM Show at Goodwood Festival of Speed

This weekend the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place with the DTM Series to make an appearance.

Held on the premises of Goodwood House in Westhampnett, Southern England, the event represents a highlight for car and motor-racing enthusiasts all over the world. The prestigious meeting of historic and modern race cars attracts some 180,000 visitors to the grounds.

Audi and BMW are to appear this year on behalf of the DTM with one vehicle each.

Frank Biela will be behind the wheel of the RS 5 DTM. The 53-year-old German won the DTM title back in 1991 with an Audi V8. Since then he has retired from professional motor-racing for good.

The five-time Le Mans winner acts as a consultant to the race team, working as recently as at the Norisring last time out.

Meanwhile, BMW Junior Ricky Collard will be behind the wheel of the BMW. The 21-year-old Briton usually also attends the DTM weekends with the marquee to drive the M4 DTM Race Taxi.

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, with to event being held as a hill climb. The 1.86km uphill racetrack features nine corners and was once described by the ‘Sunday Times’ as a mix of the Monaco GP and Royal Ascot.

DTM attending the event forms part of the series building up to its return in the United Kingdom.

On 11-12 August the DTM will return to Brands Hatch for the first time sine 2013. In DTM’s previous stint at the circuit (2006-13) it used the short 1.975km Indy track, whereas this year it is to make its debut on the 3.908km GP circuit.

Meanwhile, the DTM itself is in action this weekend at Circuit Park Zandvoort for the fifth round of the year.