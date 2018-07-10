Bond joins Team HARD’s tyre test line-up

Team HARD will run its VW Cup front runner Jamie Bond in the second day of the Snetterton tyre test.

Bond, who is currently third in the VW Cup standings, will get behind the wheel of Bobby Thompson’s VW Passat CC on Thursday. He believes he’ll be able to help his former rival get the most out of his car ahead of the sixth round of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

“I’ve spoken with Bobby about his experience so far this year in the BTCC and what the car is like, so I can get as much of an understanding of what to expect,” Bond said.

“I was also asked to attend a shake down before Croft where I got to drive all four of the Team HARD CCs. This taster has made me even more excited to get behind the wheel.”

Team boss Tony Gilham added that putting Bond in the car was a “logical” move.

“Bond is a great talent behind the wheel, which is clear for people to see with some of the drives he has produced over the years in the VW Cup and, with the backing of Wrightsure Insurance and Oakleaf Heating, I’m sure he will show that natural skill at the test,” he said.

“As part of the driver development programme within Team HARD, it was logical for us to get Bond in the car to see where he sits in relation to other drivers, as we believe he can make the step up from VW Cup just as Bobby has this season.

“With the similar driving styles, we hope that between them they can unlock some more pace out of the car at the test.”

Bond will be joined by BTCC race winner Tom Onslow-Cole, who has already been confirmed for the test.