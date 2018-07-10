DirtFish confirms ARX2 lineup

DirtFish has become the first team to confirm its ARX2 lineup ahead of the Americas Rallycross feeder series’ maiden round this weekend.

The Seattle-based rally school, which is also the title sponsor of the event, will run four cars at the Circuit of the Americas for Conner Martell, James Rimmer, Scott Anderson, and newcomer Fraser McConnell from Jamaica.

Martell has been competing in RX2 in Europe this season in a Vermont Sports Car-supported entry, but this weekend’s event will be Rimmer and Anderson’s first rallycross outings of the season. All three competed in Global Rallycross Lites last season with Martell finishing the season fourth in the standings, Rimmer sixth, and Anderson 11th after a partial campaign.

“I’m super excited to be back with the DirtFish Motorsports team,” said Multiple GRC Lites race winner Martell. “We were really strong last year and I’m hoping we can get a win at COTA.

“I can’t wait to be back with the old group to see how much we have all grown since we worked together last, and I am ready to put the DirtFish car on the podium back in America.”

Jamaican Rally Driver, McConnell has never competed in rallycross before. Since 2015, he has competed in the Jamaican Rally Championship and national karting championships, winning numerous times in both disciplines. He was also named the Jamaican Driver of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and is also the first driver in an international rallycross series to hail from the island nation.

“I feel honoured to be representing my home country of Jamaica and DirtFish Motorsports on the international stage in Americas Rallycross and can’t wait to impress,” he said. “This is a dream come true!”