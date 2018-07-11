Formula E awarded highest level certificate for sustainability

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship has become the first category in motorsport to be awarded with ISO (International Standards Organisation) 20121 certification, reinforcing the commitment by the electric street racing series to lead the way in sustainability practices in events and entertainment.

The international standard of sustainability in events- ISO 20121- was created following the 2012 Olympic Games at London for events to implement a management system that focuses on three key targets: becoming socially responsible, creating a successful financial model to grow and reducing the individual environmental footprint of events.

Formula E’s approach to sustainable event management will be expanded upon in future season as the series strives for excellence. This includes a waste management scheme and continued efforts of sourcing sustainable suppliers.

Formula E will also continue to work with their long-standing official logistics partner DHL on creating an optimised calendar in racing from Asia and Africa to the Americas and Europe to reduce air freight by calendar organisation and resource management to save the equivalent of up to 15,000 tonnes of CO2 each season.

Formula E has one of the lowest carbon footprints among international sporting events with a ratio of 86 kg of CO2 per spectator – which is the equivalent of driving 400 Km by car. This is in part due to the fact that many of the spectators come to the event by public transport from local communities.

Other events to have achieved such certification include the French Open at Roland Garros, 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janerio and the the 2016 UEFA European Championships in France.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of ABB FIA Formula E was delighted with the achievement, saying:

“I’m very proud of the hard work Formula E has put into receiving third party ISO 20121 certification – the highest award in sustainable events.

“The achievement is a testament to our entire ecosystem working towards a common goal of continuously improving our sustainability credentials and working with our supply chain at events to inspire others to make a conscious effort in minimising the impact on the environment.

“I look forward to other sports and categories of racing taking inspiration from the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”