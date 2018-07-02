Four-on-the-floor Tordoff hits that perfect beat heading into BTCC break

Team GardX Racing with Motorbase driver Sam Tordoff is well documented with the amount of bad luck he has suffered so far this season in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. He must be wondering “Why?”

With race results seemingly a tribute to business correspondent Collaterlie Sisters from satirical nineties comedy The Day Today, the number four had already popped up four times heading into Croft. A look at the Currency Susan probably would have predicted more of the same.

At his home race, Tordoff continued his stunning 2018 qualifying form by setting the fourth fastest time for race one.

Despite losing a place at the start due to being beaten off the line by a rear-wheel drive BMW, Sam held fifth position until Andrew Jordan further up the road spun his car exiting Clervaux on lap four. This handed Sam his customary fourth position which he held until the flag.

Due to his strong finish, forty-eight kilogrammes of success ballast was placed on his Ford Focus RS for race two. With the quick Team BMW duo of Colin Turkington and Rob Collard behind him, a defensive drive was rewarded with fourth place again. His sixth fourth place finish in 2018.

Starting sixth in the reverse grid race. Sam wasn’t able to keep the BMWs behind him this time and was embroiled in a battle with title hopeful Tom Ingram for eighth position. Losing the position on lap three, Sam managed to finally get past the Toyota Avensis on the final lap for eighth as a blast to the line saw the Focus RS pip Ingram by a margin of just 0.097 seconds.

The points haul scored at Croft sees Sam go into the break eleventh in the overall drivers championship and fifth in the independent drivers standings. The consistency that has been lacking so far this year is finally starting to show and podium finishes must be on the horizon in the second half of the season.

Commenting on his weekend Sam said, “It would have been nice to get onto the podium but we never really expected to do that at Croft.

“I’ll keep taking fourth; it’s a good amount of points and not a hideous amount of weight. It’s all a step in the right direction.

“We’ll arrive at Snetterton with next to no weight which means hopefully we can qualify well there.

“With double points on offer for race 3 as well, you never know, we might be leaving there in a much more favourable position.”