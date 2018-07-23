Halfords Yuasa Racing relishing opportunity for double points at anniversary weekend

To celebrate sixty years of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, a Diamond Double race is set to take place this weekend at Snetterton. With double points on offer, the Halfords Yuasa Racing duo of Matt Neal and Dan Cammish will have set sights on a strong weekend.

Last time out at Croft, a strong haul of points were scored by both drivers with Matt Neal featuring in the top ten by the time the flag dropped in each of the three races.

Despite a non-points finish in the first race, Cammish bounced back to score points in the last two races of the day.

With their Honda Civic Type R improving each weekend and Dan topping the timesheets during day one at a recent tyre test at Snetterton, hopes are high for the final race of the day where the whole grid is to capitalise on a no ballast event with its own seperate qualifying session and double race distance.

Matt has extra motivation to go for a win in the double points race as he is currently third in the drivers standings and a strong weekend could see him right in the mix by the time the championship hits the final round at Brands Hatch.

Dan will also want to go well as he looks to maintain his lead in the Jack Sears Trophy.

Both drivers were excited about being able to compete in this special race.

“It is an honour to play a part in another landmark weekend for the BTCC as a Honda driver.” Said Matt,

“It is renowned as one of the top touring car championships in the world for good reason and I am proud to have made a contribution towards its internationally revered reputation over the years.”

“the recent test demonstrated the Civic Type R is in its element at Snetterton with its blend of high-speed stretches and demanding twists and turns. As such, I will be going all-out for victory in race three.”

Meanwhile rookie Cammish commented, “To be involved in the BTCC’s 60th anniversary celebrations is hugely exciting and testament to the enduring popularity and competitiveness of this series, which I have had the pleasure of experiencing first-hand this year.

“It would mean everything for me to reach the top step for the first time this weekend.”