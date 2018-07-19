Heidfeld set to walk away from Formula E

Nick Heidfeld says he is looking at options outside of Formula E as he looks to try and resolve his future after the 2017-18 season.

The Mahindra Racing driver enjoyed a strong end to the season with four consecutive points finishes, but finished a way behind his team-mate Felix Rosenqvist.

And at the age of forty-one the German driver told e-racing365 that he was looking at other options for next year, although he didn’t have a programme in place just yet.

Heidfeld said, “I don’t have an exact program for next year, but I have certainly come up with more options for myself which definitely include driving, as having only been a racing driver for many years, a new chapter of taking on some different roles appeals to me.

“I feel quite happy in the situation where I know I have some possibilities and can go in certain directions, but at the moment it is all ongoing and just talking in the background discussing options.”

Heidfeld admitted that some of the options he was looking at included non-driving roles, but said that Rallycross was a series that interested him.

He commented, “There are certain possibilities to do different things than only driving which I still love and am passionate about, but it might well be that this will become less, it might well be that it stays the same, which one we don’t know.

“I am very open now having thought about more options and possibilities over the last month. Rallycross looks very interesting and cool, I’d like to try it.

“It took some time to be ready to consider these things, but I am 41 now and you have to look at some point to probably doing something else and I have grown to the thought and like the idea of trying some other things as well.”

If Heidfeld does walk away from Formula E it will end a four year run in the series of which he has been a part of since its inaugural season.

He started with the Venturi team and missed out on a win in the first ever race after Nico Prost controversially collided him on the last corner of the last lap.

He moved to Mahindra for season two and has driven for them since, yielding seven podiums finishes.