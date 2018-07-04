Hülkenberg keen to maintain good Silverstone form

Nico Hülkenberg has said that he hopes to continue his run of points-scoring finishes at the Silverstone International Circuit this weekend.

Hülkenberg has managed a top ten finish in every British Grand Prix he’s competed in bar 2012, when he finished ninth for the Sahara Force India F1 Team. Last year the German managed sixth, taking advantage of Sebastian Vettel‘s late puncture to move up the order.

In regards to his penchant for points at the home of the British Grand Prix, the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver explained that the high-speed nature of Silverstone suits his driving style.

“Silverstone is a track that suits my driving style,” Hülkenberg said. “Big, high-speed corners, a lot of downforce, which requires a bit of grit to get the most out of the car.

“It’s definitely encouraging to have a good record at Silverstone – five-points scoring finishes in a row there – so let’s get to work and aim to make it six this weekend.

It’s an awesome circuit, purely because it’s very high-speed. The old corner combinations of Maggots, Becketts and Chapel are really cool and especially quick in the modern Formula 1 car.

“You can really feel the forces, and it’s a tough, physical challenge,” he continued.

“Striking a good, high-speed balance is important to extract the most performance. Silverstone is a good, challenging, physical lap but satisfying when you nail it.”

The German affirmed his desire to perform well at the last event in Formula 1‘s premier triple-header, as it marks Renault’s effective second home race. Hülkenberg’s sixth place in the 2017 race mirrored his qualifying efforts in a wet/dry session and, after being outqualified by team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. for the fourth time in five races, he is hoping to bounce back from an Austrian Grand Prix filled with “frustration”.

For the first time since the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix, Renault failed to score points at a race – Hülkenberg retired with a spectacular turbo failure early in the race and an untidy pitstop saw Sainz Jr. fall out of the points – only able to salvage twelfth place.

“We have an immediate opportunity to return to the points after the frustration of Austria,” he added. “It’s been a busy few weeks but I’m targeting a bright result to finish off this busy period on a good note.

“Great Britain is one of the historic Grands Prix. You get a sense of the roots of car racing there. The atmosphere is always special too, and that gives you a buzz. The grandstands are packed out throughout the weekend and it’s always great to see that.

“It’s the second home race for the team, so that carries extra meaning and significance. We enjoyed a bright result there last year – my best qualifying and joint-best result.”

Hülkenberg’s pointless weekend in Austria, alongside Kevin Magnussen and Fernando Alonso‘s top ten finishes, saw him relegated to ninth in the Drivers’ Championship; with Renault now coming under pressure from the Haas F1 Team for fourth spot.