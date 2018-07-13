Jake Hill comments on his decision to leave Team HARD

Two days ago, the shock announcement of Jake Hill leaving Team HARD surprised many up and down the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship paddock. Yesterday the twenty-four year old commented on the reasons why and what his plans are heading into the future.

Whispers of unrest within the team outside of the poor performance of the car begun to circulate amongst fans and journalists alike. It appears that this is one of the many reasons why the decision to leave the team was made by Hill.

Jake commented on the news with a Facebook post to his followers.

Team HARD gave Jake his first opportunity to take part in a full season of the BTCC and the driver from Tunbridge Wells was keen to point out his gratitude for the opportunities given to him.

“Firstly I thank TeamHARD for the opportunity to get me into BTCC and all they have done for me in those two & half years.”

Before going into his feelings from the past few years.

“But the time has come to move onto better things, the simple truth behind it is, I have never been more unhappy in all my life driving a racing car, it’s not just the on track pace and performance it’s all the off track issues also.

“After two & half years of this I just couldn’t take it anymore, yes we had some amazing results ( Brands Indy ) but overall it was hurting my career massively and ruining my chances of having any sort of a career.”

With Tom Boardman leaving AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing during the Summer break, if Jake wishes to continue in the series during 2018, this will the only seat that he can realistically fill. In the statement, he says he plans to go for this seat.

Testing an MG6 GT at Snetterton this week also shows us that AmD are considering him as a replacement for Boardman. However, Jake must try and find the sponsorship to be able to fill the seat after outlining in his Facebook statement that it seems he has also lost some sponsors due to him leaving HARD.

“Yesterday & today the happiness and trust within a team has come back. I cannot thank Shaun Hollamby and everyone at AmD tuning for letting me test their MG6 and for sure the plan is to drive for AmD and prove what I can still do.

“I was P3 today at Snetterton in a car I have only done 25 laps in. Complete professionals.

“Now I need to work harder than ever the raise the sponsorship required to finish the year and prove a point, not only to myself, but to everyone who doubted my decision to leave and some of my sponsors for not sticking with me.”

With Jake more focussed than ever to be able to get the MG seat alongside Rory Butcher, the second half of the season may see a rejuvinated Hill relaxed enough to try and prove to doubters that he deserves a seat in the BTCC.