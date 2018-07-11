Mahindra determined for strong showing in New York

Mahindra Racing return to New York City for the double-header season finale of the 2017-18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship determined to get a strong result. The Indian-based team have struggled as of late, scoring their last podium finish back in January at Marrakesh and have since struggled to regain that race-winning form.

But New York City holds good memories for the team, with a double podium finish in the second race of the weekend there last year. The team are confident of putting their recent woes behind them as they prepare for the weekend ahead.

Despite this being the second time the Brooklyn Street Circuit has hosted a round in the championship, the circuit has been extended by 300 metres with an intense radial sequence of 3-turns that will take the drivers through about 350-degrees of direction. The teams believe this will be demanding on energy management which will create overtaking opportunities for the team-driver combinations that are most frugal with their energy usage.

Speaking ahead of the New York City season finale, Felix Rosenqvist was full of hope, adding: “I have a lot of hunger and expectations for this race, it’s our last chance to have a good result this season and be back where we were at the beginning of the year.

“Last year we were really strong in NYC with a double podium in the second race. The main goal is for a good result from the weekend and to end the season on a high.”

His team-mate Nick Heidfeld finished on the podium here last year and will be hoping for a similar result here this year, saying: “Coming to New York is always special. Last year during the first race in New York, thanks to the location of the circuit, I saw the Statue of Liberty for the first time while on the track walk in turn one!

“The circuit layout has partly changed and this will make it even more exciting. Of course the target of the last race weekend of the season is to finish on a high!”