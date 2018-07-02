Mixed results for Dan Cammish at Croft

Croft home hero Dan Cammish had mixed results in rounds thirteen, fourteen and fifteen of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. But, with a fresh outlook towards set-up, he managed to score two points finishes.

Looking at scoring a podium finish at his home event, the Yorkshireman struggled for pace in qualifying and had to start an uncompetitive twentieth on the grid for race one.

In order to not suffer a poor pace as seen in qualifying, the set-up was changed. However, it barely improved the Honda Civic Type R for Dan who was driving around Croft for the first time in a front-wheel drive car. The Halfords Yuasa Racing rookie just gained one place from his starting position by the time the flag fell.

With team-mate Matt Neal having a better time of things in race one, the decision was taken to copy his set-up for races two and three. With a fresh belief and confidence in the car, Dan managed to climb his way through the field to score two points scoring finishes. Eleventh in race two and tenth in race three.

Heading into the break, Dan sits thirteenth in the drivers championship whilst also heading the Jack Sears Trophy by twenty-five points.

Reflective and with more knowledge about racing in the BTCC gained. Dan commented, “It was certainly an uphill struggle! I arrived here having never driven a front wheel-drive car round Croft before and with not a lot of time to adapt during free practice.

“We definitely missed a trick this weekend. We were nowhere in qualifying, so we changed the set-up massively for race one but that only made things worse. Fortunately, Matt went in the other direction and it worked for him so we copied that and from then on, things picked up.

I think I did the best job I could over the weekend, but Matt’s greater experience definitely told. Race two was solid, but we didn’t really have the pace on the hard tyre in race three. Although the results perhaps don’t show it, I honestly don’t think there’s a lot more I could have done.

“This championship is tough, but as a driver, I’m learning and improving all the time and that’s the main goal.”