Oliver Bennett joins ARX field for COTA

World Rallycross driver Oliver Bennett has been announced as a surprise addition to the Americas Rallycross field for this weekend’s standalone event at the Circuit of the Americas.

Bennett has been campaigning a Mini for his own Xite Racing team in the World championship this season, and had been set to compete in the Latvia round, only for a last minute change of plan to change his focus to the US.

“It was a pretty last minute decision, we we’re looking to go Latvia,” Bennett said. “Some sponsors put up some interest to get the Mini in the USA and we have some big plans for Xite Energy in the States so it tied well with meetings we have lined up.”

Bennett is the eighth driver to be confirmed for the second round of the ARX season, alongside the three car Subaru team, and the two car entries of Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross and Hoonigan/Loenbro – 10 cars competed in the first round of the season. Even if more drivers join the field, Bennett has still set his sights on the semi finals.

“Touch wood we’ll make it to the semis with no car troubles, big send and We are in the final,” he said. “What’s to lose on this one? It’ll be great exposure and should make a great race.”

“I’m happy to get some track time, which is what I’m lacking everywhere,” he added. “It’s gave us less time to do some updates on the car that we had planned, but the seat time will be great either way. I’m interested to see the pace of the ARX boys too.”

“It’s been last minute dot com, but it should be ‘xciting’!”