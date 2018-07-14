Paffett Heads Mercedes 1-2-3-4 in Zandvoort Qualifying

Gary Paffett starts from pole position for Race 1 of the DTM Series at Circuit Park Zandvoort.

The Mercedes driver is joined on the front row by team-mate Pascal Wehrlein.

Paul di Resta and Lucas Auer start in third and fourth to make it a Mercedes 1-2-3-4 on the grid.

With the points for pole position, Paffett has extended his lead in the championship to nine points to Edoardo Mortara and finally breaks the 100 point barrier.

When the session started it was Mike Rockenfeller who took to track first, as he has all weekend.

As a result of being the first driver on track, Rockenfeller was also the first to set a time.

As his rivals joined the action they all slotted in behind the Audi driver as Rockenfeller extended his advantage at the top.

It was at this point Paffett set the quickest time to put himself on top.

Wehrlein joined his team-mate at the time by going second.

Timo Glock put himself in third for BMW, who were having a much better session than in the two practice sessions thus far.

Di Resta pushed Wehrlein down to third, as the he made it all British front row with second place.

With less than ten minutes remaining on the session, the drivers returned to the pitlane and brought an end to the first half of the session.

As the drivers returned to the pit, Wittmann used to opportunity to put himself in fifth as Dani Juncadella took a trip through the gravel.

With less than four minutes remaining Joel Eriksson, Philipp Eng and Glock the first to return to track to resume the qualifying action.

Bizarrely for the DTM there were no major improvements in the final stages of the session with the Wehrlein taking second and Auer fourth the only significant changes.

As a result, Paffett starts on pole from Wehrlein, di Resta and Auer in a Mercedes 1-2-3-4.

Glock completes the top five with Marco Wittmann in sixth.

Home favourite Robin Frijns starts in seventh, and leads an Audi trio of himself, Nico Müller and René Rast.

BMW’s Augusto Farfus completes the top ten.

Second placed man in the championship, Edoardo Mortara starts in eighteenth, with Paffett on pole the Italian has a lot of ground to make up on his rival.

2018 DTM Series Results: Zandvoort – Qualifying 1