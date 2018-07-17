Pérez targets ‘clean weekend’ in Germany

Sergio Pérez says that the Sahara Force India F1 Team must target a “clean weekend” at the Hockenheimring in order to finish at the front of the midfield.

Pérez took tenth place at the British Grand Prix just over a week ago, courtesy of the stewards’ post-race decision to penalise Pierre Gasly for a forceful move on the Mexican in the closing stages of the race. With Pérez’s team-mate Esteban Ocon taking seventh place, it marked a successful race at the team’s headquarters.

The 28-year-old had to recover from a first corner spin in order to score his second points finish in as many races and move within a point of eleventh placed Ocon in the Drivers’ Championship after 10 races.

In terms of the Constructors’ Championship, Pérez believes that Force India can still target a third successive fourth placed finish come season’s end.

“I was happy to rescue a point last weekend in Silverstone after a big recovery,” said Pérez.

“The main focus for Germany is to have a clean weekend because if we maximise our performance we can be at the front of the midfield. There is a long way to go [11 races] and lots to play for.

“We are finding a bit more performance with each race and I still believe we can target fourth place in the championship.”

Pérez spent two years racing in the Formula BMW championship between 2005 and ’06 and expressed his enjoyment in returning to race in Germany after a year’s absence on the Formula 1 calendar. He has also taken tenth place in the last two grands prix held at Hockenheim.

“Hockenheim is an amazing track in a country with so much racing history,” he added.

“It’s a race we really missed not having in the calendar last year. I remember the early years of my career, living and racing in Germany, and it’s always very enjoyable when I go back to visit. I really love German food too!”

The former McLaren F1 Team driver also hailed Hockenheim as “one of the best circuits” for “exciting racing” after its re-shaping ahead of the 2002 season. Pérez highlighted the hairpin of Turn 6 as the track’s main action zone.

“Hockenheim is a track that gives you good overtaking opportunities, especially on the approach to the hairpin,” he continued.

“You arrive there so fast and it’s a very big braking zone so it’s always a good place to have a go. It’s probably one of the best circuits for creating exciting racing.”