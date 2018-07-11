Preining questions rivals driving standards at Silverstone

Austria race winner Thomas Preining had a tough time at Silverstone as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup headed to Great Britain.

Just one week after securing his maiden Supercup victory, the Porsche Junior struggled a little in the highly competitive qualifying session.

While he was only 0.484 seconds off of the pole position time of rookie Florian Latorre, the time was only good enough for tenth place.

The quick pace of the race and the high temperatures saw some drivers push a little too hard, something that he wasn’t too happy with.

“In this ever so close field it is really difficult to make up lost ground, especially when the driving standards of some people are a bit, let’s say, questionable, as they were today”, said Preining.

Preining would finish the race in eighth place, reflecting on the race the young Austrian added, “Of course, after my win in Austria I would have hoped for a bit more, but sometimes things just don’t go exactly your way.”