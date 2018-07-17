Renault bow out of Formula E after ‘job well done’

Renault have said that they will look back on their time in Formula E as a “job well done”, despite their final season ending in disappointment.

The French manufacturer enjoyed stunning success with e.dams, winning the teams’ championship in the first three seasons of the series and the drivers’ championship as well in season two with Sebastien Buemi.

Ahead of the 2017-18 championship they announced their intention to hand over their entry to Nissan, and a drop off in performance this year meant they only finished fifth in the standings.

Renault’s Formula E Programme Director Vincent Gaillardot admitted that the team would have liked to have finished on more of a high, but that he was satisfied with what they’d achieved in the sport.

Gaillardot said, “This fourth season wasn’t as successful as the previous ones, which were simply exceptional.

“Thanks to the close collaboration between e.dams and Renault, we were able to demonstrate the quality of technology developed for this championship.

“We are leaving with the satisfaction of a job well done and globally very good results, even though we would have all liked to have done better in this last race.”

The New York ePrix also marked the last race for Nico Prost with the e.dams team, after they announced that they would not be renewing his contract.

He descried his season as frustrating after he finished well down on team-mate Buemi in the drivers’ standings, but he thanked the team for what he said was an “adventure”.

“It is the end of what has been a frustrating season, but we have to remember the results gotten together with three Team’s titles.

“I want to thank all the members of the Renault e.dams team for this fantastic adventure, they always gave their all to get good results and we have accomplished great things together.”