Venturi Formula E Team invited to United Nations

Venturi Formula E Team has been invited to the United Nations today to share its vision for sustainable development following the invitation of Monaco’s Permanent Mission to the UN and the Consulate General of the Principality in New York.

Venturi were invited by H.S.H Prince Albert II and H.E Ms. Isabelle Picco to present its vision and strategic plans for sustainable development.

H.E. Ms Isabelle Picco and Venturi President, Gildo Pastor, extended the invitation to the event to four others whom they say share the values of the UN and the Principality of Monaco on environmental responsibility: Jean Todt, United Nations special envoy for road safety and President of the FIA; Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Formula E; Susie Wolff, Venturi Formula E Team Principle and shareholder and Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E driver for the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

At the event they will discuss strategies to promote responsible mobility and ways to maximise the technological testing ground for the next generation vehicles that Formula E facilitates. As well as this, the Venturi Formula E car for the 2018/19 season will also feature at the event.

The event will serve to highlight Prince Albert’s commitment to the values of sustainable development. This commitment is reflected in the Monegasque government’s policies which includes initiatives for cleaner vehicles, special rates for clean vehicles in public spaces and improvements to urban transport services.

This surge in support behind sustainable technologies has been long-standing, which is shown by the Principality of Monaco being among the first to throw its weight behind the Formula E project as early as 2011, with the Prince Albert II Foundation being a key partner of the Venturi Team.