Vergne says Formula E championship ‘highlight of his career’

Jean-Eric Vergne has hailed his victory in the Formula E driver’s championship as the highlight of his career.

The Techeetah driver had a stunning weekend in New York, fighting back through the field in Saturday’s race to secure the driver’s title before then holding off the faster Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler cars to take victory in the second race on Sunday.

It meant that he won the title comfortably, sitting fifty-four points ahead of his nearest rival, and he continued his amazing run of having scored in every race this season.

Speaking afterwards he hailed the efforts of his Techeetah team, especially as they are a customer outfit without the technical resource of some of their competitors.

He said, “It feels great to sign off the season in style with another race win. I’d like to thank the whole team for all the hard work this season and for the results we have earned, against the odds.

“This season has been the highlight of my career. We are a small customer team and honestly, we have done something amazing this year, going up against other manufacturers and coming within two points of a double championship win.

“This weekend couldn’t have been any better, despite starting with a disqualification in qualifying yesterday, I came through to win the Drivers’ Championship. And again, today we qualified well in the wet, made a strong start and I could manage the race.

“It was tough because we know how strong the Audi’s are in the race. No mistakes were allowed on my side and I achieved that.”

Vergne said that his success this year had inspired him to strive for more, and that he would be coming back next season even more determined to win.

“I feel even hungrier now to win more races and that’s the attitude I’m going to have for next season,” Vergne said. “I’m looking forward to it already”