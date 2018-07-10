Welch returns to BTCC for testing duties

Dan Welch joins Team HARD’s Snetterton testing line-up as the team tries to develop after an inconsistent start to the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Welch joins Tom Onslow-Cole, Carl Boardly, and Jamie Bond for the two day test at Snetterton later this week.

The team hopes Welch’s multiple years’ experience in the BTCC will help to resolve some of the issues it has faced so far this season.

“Dan is a very experienced racing driver so we are looking forward to seeing what he can add to what we are already learning about what is essentially a new car,” said team boss Tony Gilham.

“He has proven over the years that he has the pace to compete at the front and so will be very interesting to hear his thoughts and feedback this Thursday at the test.

“He has good knowledge of engineering and has ran his own team for years so the knowledge should be very good for the team as a whole.”

Welch raced in the BTCC between 2011 and 2016 for the family run Welch Motorsport team, picking up multiple points finishes. He hopes the test could lead to a return to the championship.

“Tony [Gilham] and I have been in communication throughout the last few seasons and have helped each other out on numerous occasions,” he said. “The time felt right to jump into the seat to see what the new RML cars feel like and to hopefully add some valuable feedback to the team.

“We have always remained interested in the BTCC and will never rule out a return so jumped at the chance to get back involved for the day. What the future holds is unknown but let’s see how the test goes and build from there.”