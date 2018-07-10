Wrigley impresses on Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup debut

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Tom Wrigley made a strong début performance at Silverstone last weekend as he secured a top ten finish in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race that supported the British Grand Prix.

Wrigley, who is currently third in the Carrera Cup GB standings impressed many of the regular teams and drivers as he came out as top Brit in qualifying, taking fifth spot on the grid, ahead of many others including home favourite Nick Yelloly.

“What an amazing weekend.” said Wrigley. “I’m absolutely over the moon with what we achieved. It’s an incredible feeling to have come into a brand-new, hugely competitive championship and qualify in the top five first time out.

“I said that my pole position lap at Oulton Park was ‘one of the best laps of my life’ and I think my qualifying lap this weekend was right up there with it. I gave it absolutely everything that me and the car had, and to come away fifth was unexpected but awesome.”

During the race Wrigley dropped down the order as he tried to fend off the series regulars such as Austrian GP race winner and Porsche Junior Thomas Preining.

“It was a special feeling to line-up on the grid in front of a massive home crowd ahead of the British Grand Prix itself, and while it was a shame to have not been able to fight for the top six, it remained a thoroughly enjoyable race for me with some great battles on circuit.”

While losing out on places, Wrigley battled on to secure tenth place by the chequered flag in the series which is enjoying one of its most competitive seasons.

“We came into the weekend with a top ten finish our target and to achieve that is extremely satisfying. I must say a massive thank you to Team JTR, they gave me a fantastic car, and to MSS KITS for making it all possible; I wouldn’t have got this opportunity without them.

“We’re back on Porsche Carrera Cup GB duty at the end of the month and I’m determined to continue our current run of top four finishes and get on the podium again at Snetterton.”