Bartrum proud of Motorbase achievements in Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Motorbase Performance team principal David Bartrum is looking forward to final weekend of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season as the championship marks its three-hundredth race since the series started back in 2003.

“I remember the Carrera Cup GB from the beginning;” commented Bartrum. “Obviously we weren’t there from the very start. We joined in 2004 in the second year as a team and had a great run through to 2011 with many successes along the way.

Motorbase raced with Gary and Andy Britnell in the 2004 season for the full season while Damien Faulkner came in to the series midway, taking the teams first Carrera Cup GB victory at the last race of the season.

“It’s a fantastic series and to think it’s got to 300 races so quickly and we’ve been a part of quite a few of those is quite something.

Heading in to the final race of the 2018 season, the team have brought back a familiar name in the series as Michael Caine returns for Brands Hatch.

“With it falling at our home circuit, we felt obliged to do something a little bit special to mark the occasion. It felt right to bring one of our old Carrera Cup drivers Michael Caine back for the occasion.”

Caine took ten of his fourteen Carrera Cup GB victories with the Motorbase squad, including seven wins in the 2010 season where he was narrowly beaten to the championship title by Tim Harvey.

“It’s great to look at all of the race winner’s names on the roof of the car, and to see just how many past and present Motorbase drivers are on there. It’s been a big piece of our team’s history and it’ll be nice to be able to celebrate with them.” added Bartrum.