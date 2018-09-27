Brands Hatch crowd to see the best side of Chilton’s RS

Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver Tom Chilton is in contention for both of the overall and independent drivers championships heading to the final rounds at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

Whilst there is a slim chance for overall honours, Tom will have to overcome season long title rivals Colin Turkington and Tom Ingram. Whilst in the independent table, Ingram will be his only rival and that seems more manageable.

With a maximum of sixty points available, Tom lies just twenty points off of the Toyota at the head of the independents standings.

Chilton is certainly one of the showmen in the series and he’s not changing his style to play it safe. Spectators are sure to be delighted by the yellow Ford Focus RS being pushed to its limit as it tries to work its way forward for better points.

Plus with the Motorbase squad visiting its home circuit for the second time this season, Tom can be buoyed by the fact that the team has taken the majority of its career wins at Brands. With the car finally at its winning potential, this might be vital for the silverware.

Confidence is key and Chilton knows this, outlining this by saying,

“I think the top 3 guys in the championship are going to be hurt really badly by the weight in qualifying.

“We’re carrying 57kg into qualifying and race 1 with our nearest rivals behind only on 39kg, which is a big drop in weight. With that in mind, the others could all look like heroes on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s going to be a very exciting end to the season. I think the BTCC will see the best of me this weekend. I’m going for it.

“As soon as I get a sniff of something I’m gone, and although it’s a long shot I can see the overall title within reach so I’ll be pushing hard. This is my 12th year in the BTCC and 16th year in touring cars so I know exactly where I need to be and what I need to do so I’m feeling confident. I’m looking forward to spraying champagne on that podium on Sunday night!”