Cammish claims maiden win, Turkington ahead of Ingram

Dan Cammish claimed his maiden British Touring Car Championship victory as Colin Turkington narrowly extended his points lead over Tom Ingram.

Halfords Yuasa Racing’s Cammish snatched the race lead from pole-sitter Brett Smith early in the race. Smith tried to fight back but soon found himself under attack from Cammish’s team-mate Matt Neal, and the Carrera Cup champion was able to escape up the road.

Cammish continued to extend his lead until Neal found a way past Smith and started to close in on his rookie team-mate. He was able to strip the gap down to just three tenths of a second but couldn’t catch Cammish before the chequered flag.

The rookie’s victory makes him the 17th different winner so far this season and elevates him back to 10th in the championship standings.

His victory could still be taken away, with his race start set to be investigated after the race.

At the sharp end of the title fight, Turkington started 17th, two places ahead of title rival Ingram. Both drivers were able to make up positions in the opening laps, quickly breaking into the points paying slots.

Ingram’s biggest challenge came after Turkington passed team-mate Ricky Collard. Collard put up a strong defence to Ingram, allowing Turkington to escape up the road. Ingram eventually managed to find a way past Collard, but now found Tom Oliphant between himself and the man at the front of the championship.

As Ingram struggled to pass Oliphant, Turkington was stuck behind Tom Chilton. The pair ran almost side by side on a number of occasions, but Chilton was always able to just keep his Ford ahead of Turkington’s BMW.

They joined onto the back of the battle for P7, which was led by Sam Tordoff and Aiden Moffat. Moffat managed to find a way past Tordoff before a small mistake by the Motorbase driver dropped him back behind Andrew Jordan and James Cole.

Chilton managed to pass his two team-mates, moving up to P9, while Turkington was stuck in P12.

Ingram couldn’t find a way past Oliphant and had to settle for P14, just ahead of Rob Austin.

Smith came under pressure from team-mate Jack Goff in the closing stages of the race but managed to hold onto the final podium position.

Senna Proctor took fifth, ahead of Dan Lloyd, Moffat, and Jordan, with Chilton and Cole rounding out the top 10.