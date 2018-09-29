Cammish fastest in FP2

Honda’s Dan Cammish topped the time in the final free pratice ahead of qualiyfing for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship season finale.

Cammish set a 1:31.000 lap early in the 40 minute session to jump to the top of the times, beating Ashley Sutton by just 0.072s.

After a flurry of fast laps in the first 10 minutes, there were few improvements inside the top five and Cammish remained unchallenged at the top of the order.

The session came to an early end with three minutes left on the clock when Sutton ran off at paddock hill bend. The Subaru driver hit the barriers, but was able to get out of the car unaided. Initially the red flags were brought out but, with the clock still ticking, the chequered flag swiftly followed.

Jack Goff managed to find time late in the session to jump up to third, ahead of Andrew Jordan and Aiden Moffat.

Brett Smith finished sixth quickest ahead of Matt Neal, Matt Simpson and Chris Smiley.

Champship contender Tom Ingram could only manage 10th quickest but was once again faster than points leader Colin Turkington, who ended the session 0.027s further back in P11.