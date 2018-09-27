Dan Lloyd aims for podiums in final weekend

BTC Norlin Racing driver Dan Lloyd is aiming for the champagne once again ahead of a weekend in the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

With one more weekend left to run this season at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, Dan is hoping that his season can end on a high and he isn’t involved in someone else’s incident which hampers progress.

This ‘wrong place – wrong time’ trend has been happening too often for the one-time BTCC race winner who hasn’t set foot on the rostrum since his superb victory in the reverse-grid race at Croft.

Whilst the various championships that can be competed in during a BTCC season are realistically out of reach due to the late start that Dan had this season. He is still able to help the BTC Norlin squad reach new heights in the teams championships that they are competing in. A podium finish would do nicely for their aspirations.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for this weekend;” Said Dan, with all the excitement of knowing that his older shaped Honda Civic Type R is a good package around the Brands GP circuit.

“We’ve had some incredible bad luck in the last few rounds, through no fault of our own, and it really does feels like lost opportunities. But that’s how it goes in the BTCC, you have to dust yourself off and get back out there again.

“We know that we have the pace, we just need to stay out of trouble and get a strong qualifying position on Saturday.

“If we can break into the top ten or twelve, then, for sure we’ll be in a good place to push forward and challenge for a podium or two.