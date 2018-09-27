Dunlop raising funds for MacMillan Cancer Support with BTCC artwork auction

Today, Thursday the 27th of September is MacMillan’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ and to support this, Dunlop UK has an original piece of Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship artwork up for auction where proceeds will be donated towards MacMillan Cancer Support.

The artwork created by Ian Cook of Popbangcolour is of the poster specially commisioned at the start of the year by TOCA to commemorate sixty years of the British Touring Car Championship.

The piece was created at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Snetterton and was then subsequently signed by many of the current BTCC grid. Drivers included reigning champion Ashley Sutton, Jason Plato, Andrew Jordan, Tom Ingram and Diamond Double race winner Matt Neal.

Famous for using remote control cars for his artwork, Ian of Popbangcolour is a common sight within the grounds of a racetrack during the BTCC weekend. Creations of colourful canvases with high performance touring car art, Ian’s work has appeared on Top Gear, Blue Peter and The One Show.

There are three auctions taking place.

The main auction is for the original Popbangcolour Sixty Years of BTCC artwork which can be bid on HERE

The second auction is for a box canvas of the artwork and a set of Dunlop road tyres. These can be bid on HERE

Finally, the third auction includes a limited edition A1 size print of the artwork and a pair of tickets to the 2019 British Touring Car Championship. This can be bid on HERE