Four in a Row for Remarkable René Rast

René Rast wins again in the DTM Series at the Red Bull Ring.

Taking his fifth win of the season and the fourth in a row to throw himself back into title contention, sitting 30 points behind with 56 still to play for.

It was also Audi‘s 100th victory in the DTM.

Nico Müller finished second, with Gary Paffett completing the podium.

At the start, all the drivers got away cleanly from the grid with positions remaining largely unchanged.

On lap three, Müller found a opportunity to pass race leader Paffett into Turn 4.

Further back, it was the battle of the Austrians with Philipp Eng and Lucas Auer going wheel-to-wheel over eleventh.

Auer lost the battle and lost another position to Jamie Green in the process.

However, Eng was penalised fo pushing another driver off the track and had to drop behind Auer.

BMW‘s August Farfus was handed a five second pitstop penalty, for an incorrect grid position.

Out front, Paffett was putting Müller under pressure and looked to size up an overtake.

Auer, Mike Rockenfeller and Marco Wittmann opted to come into the pits on lap five and lap six to get their mandatory stops out of the way.

Sebastién Ogier and Farfus were battling side-by-side when the pair made light contact, with the Frenchman getting the move done.

Ogier, was handed a warning for the incident.

Pascal Wehrlein was the first of the front runners to stop, coming in from sixth place.

The Mercedes driver came out ahead of those who had also pitted, with Auer now ahead of Wittmann.

Robin Frijns pitted a lap later and was passed by Wehrlein on warmed up rubber.

Timo Glock was battling Edoardo Mortara over sixth place, but the Italian was ran wide subsequently losing the place to Glock and another to Dani Juncadella.

The BMW driver was handed a warning.

Juncadella pitted at the end of that lap anyway, coming out behind Rockenfeller and ahead of Frijns.

Ogier and Farfus resumed their battle, with the Brazilian looking to have got the job done but was passed by the Mercedes.

Glock was once again under investigation for forcing Mortara off the track, with no further action warranted.

Yellow flags were brought out after Farfus was forced to park up at the side of the track.

Rast pitted with Paul di Resta and Glock stopping the following lap.

Stopping a lap earlier allowed Rast to jump di Resta on track and be the lead car of those who had pitted.

Müller and Paffett were in next time around, with Paffett losing a place to a charging Rast.

The Briton quickly found himself under pressure from his countryman di Resta as he tried to get heat into his tyres.

Di Resta got the move done on lap twenty-one, and set about hunting down the Audis ahead.

Having already come in for a pitstop, Ogier came in once again for another set of tyres and to have a screen tear off removed.

Paffett put a stop to di Resta’s charge but once again getting ahead of his team-mate.

In the lead, Green was the only driver left to take his stop.

On lap twenty-eight, Rast got ahead of Müller into Turn 3 to take the theoretical lead.

Elsewhere, home favourite Auer was forced to come into the pits and retire.

Green finally came in for his stop at the end of lap twenty-nine and rejoined the action in tenth but was quickly passed by Mortara.

Rast still had Müller for company, with the Swiss-man sticking close to his rear.

Juncadella attempted a late move on Glock, but the Spaniard was too optimistic and ended up running through the gravel.

On the final lap, Müller looked to overtake Rast but could not get a move done.

The status quo remained with positions unchanged throughout the field.

Rast claimed victory for the fourth time in a row.

Müller was second, with Paffett completing the podium.

Di Resta was just behind in fourth, with Joel Eriksson completing the top five.

Wehrlein was sixth, with Glock in seventh.

Rockenfeller, Philipp Eng and Mortara completed the points scorers.

The gap between di Resta and Paffett, now stands at just four points heading to the finale at Hockenheim in three weeks time.

2018 DTM Series Results: Red Bull Ring – Race Two